SOLD: The church at 36 Larnach Street, Allenstown, sold for $140,000 on April 22. Picture: Contributed
Property

Heritage-listed Rocky church sells to Qld couple for $140k

Aden Stokes
4th May 2021 12:00 AM
A heritage-listed church in South Rockhampton has sold to a Townsville couple for $140,000.

St Mark’s Anglican Church at 36 Larnach Street, Allenstown, sold on April 22 through Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate.

The church, which featured a separate hall and adjacent toilet block, was built in 1900 and added to the Queensland Heritage Register on July 28, 2000.

Sales consultant Penny Keating said there was a lot of interest in the property before it sold.

Ms Keating said inquiries ranged from people interested in establishing boutiques, wedding venues, tea rooms, and florists.

However, she said the fact the property was heritage listed put obstacles in the way of a few people.

“You couldn’t do anything on the outside of the church,” she said.

St Mark’s Anglican Church was built in 1900 and added to the Queensland Heritage Register on July 28, 2000. Picture: Contributed
“You couldn’t alter the windows or the doors, you couldn’t add veranda’s, you couldn’t change roof structures, and you had to keep it the same colour.

“You could alter inside the church but not the outside.

“It was also in a residential area, which came with its own set of problems.”

She said the buyers were a couple from Townsville that were planning to renovate the church and potentially live in it.

“The buyers just like churches,” she said.

“They liked this particular church because it was turn of the century. It was one of those romantic churches you would see in the middle of the countryside in England.

“They are a dying breed. You don’t see too many churches like that anymore.”

