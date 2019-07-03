Heritage Village a buzz of activity with tours and works

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Cr Wickerson, Rockhampton Regional Council Communities Chair Cr Rose Swadling, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Doyle Porter (who was a stage coach driver for many years) at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Cr Wickerson, Rockhampton Regional Council Communities Chair Cr Rose Swadling, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Doyle Porter (who was a stage coach driver for many years) at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Rockhampton Regional Council

VOLUNTEERS have clocked up more than 4,000 hours at Rockhampton's Heritage Village for the month of May.

Rockhampton Regional Council's parks, recreations and sport committee monthly report revealed the data for the past month.

In general entry, 252 came through the doors and a further 68 persons visited for visitor information purposes only.

Councillor Drew Wickerson made a realistic Cobb & Co. Coach and team of horses for the Heritage Village's 21st birthday in May. Rockhampton Regional Council

Seven school groups came from Emerald State Schools through with 470 students.

Students were keen to spot differences between early built Rosewood Homestead, Lakes Creek workers cottage and today's modern housing.

Not only their construction techniques but the layout of the houses with external kitchens and toilet facilities.

Four other tour groups came through with 129 visitors from Bayview Towers and Gracemere.

There was 79 persons counted for family reunions and the IPWEA Engineering Conference saw 80 people come.

The Mother's Day markets, which also celebrated the village's 21st birthday, drew a large crowd with 3,341 people coming to check out the 91 market stalls.

Over the month, the volunteers worked a total 4,100 hours.

Volunteers continue repairs to the Hospital Post Office, the phone box outside Arnolds which has been subject to some vandalism and doors and windows on some of the cottages.

Maintenance also continues on vehicles used for rides in the Village at weddings and on tours and school holiday activities. New risers have been built to add to the portable stage for the 'Clogging' demonstration and 'Reverse Strip' at the Amphitheatre for the Heritage Festival.

Arts CQ continued rehearsals at Dingley Cottage and the Hospital in preparation for the Heritage Festival on the first weekend in June while Horses Helping Humans kept busy with boosted numbers attending sessions from the local region.

The Heritage Village has been awarded $300,000 from the Works for Queensland Program to progress the lighting upgrades, including hazard lighting for emergency helicopter landing, pathway lighting and a public announcement system which will allow the introduction of events in the cool of the evening.

- Vanessa Jarrett