Heritage Village markets - more than just any old market

Clint Lennox (second from right) rehearses his scenes with co-stars in Same Time Tomorrow .

Clint Lennox (second from right) rehearses his scenes with co-stars in Same Time Tomorrow . Jodie Van De Wetering

THE Rockhampton Heritage Village Markets are on this Sunday with arts, crafts and produce stalls, trash and treasure and more.

The markets will also feature performances of five locally produced plays, three of which premiered at the Heritage Festival in June this year.

The plays are:

Washing Day by Jodie van de Wetering (venue: back of Dingley Cottage): 11am-11.10am

Same Time Tomorrow by Lyn Morgan (venue: under the Kalapa School): 11.20am-11.30am

Outside Dingley Cottage by Bob Galley (venue: frontyard of Dingley Cottage): 11.40am-noon

Curlew by Amanda and Travis Hock (venue: out back at Rosewood kitchen): 12.10am-12.20am. (Curlew has limited audience space, be early. Mature themes, suggested audience 16+)

Galah Hour, a recorded radio play by Travis Hock. Airing continuously from 11am-12.30pm. Venue: Hospital museum.

The Heritage Village markets are more than just a market. In addition to market stalls there is plenty to keep families entertained with heritage displays, rides in vintage vehicles, children's activities and refreshments on sale.

Sites are also available for anyone wanting to de-stash or change that unwanted clutter into cash.

Stall sites can be booked by phoning the market coordinator on 0438284635.

Retro and vintage items, tools, fishing gear, glassware, kitchenalia, books, records, anything is welcome (except electrical items).

There is plenty of off-street carparking in the paddock next to the Heritage Village. Patrons are asked not to park in the Parkhurst Town Centre carpark.

The Heritage Village Markets are a Rockhampton Regional Council event, in cooperation with the Friends of the Heritage Village.