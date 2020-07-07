Menu
Rockhampton Heritage Village. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Rockhampton Heritage Village. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Heritage Village temporarily shut due to low visitor count

Timothy Cox
7th Jul 2020 3:55 PM
The Heritage Village will be closed for a year while Rockhampton Regional Council alters the attraction's business model.

The council decided last week to extend the village's closure, which began on March 23 because of coronavirus, for another 12 months so that it could put into effect a "reimagined experience".

On Facebook, Mayor Margaret Strelow said the council was "absolutely committed to the Village having a strong future" and ascribed the need for change to having "no international tourists, fewer southern visitors, disruptive roadworks outside, declining visitor numbers … [and] difficulty doing a COVID Safe plan for multiple buildings".

Communities Councillor Drew Wickerson said the council had been considering making changes to the village "for a while".

"Last year we engaged with volunteers to get some early feedback and it was a fantastic turnout with around a hundred volunteers attending to give us their thoughts," he said.

"There are still plenty of discussions to be had yet around what the next steps for the Heritage Village are and I'm looking forward to opportunities to further connect with stakeholders and the community throughout this process.

The buildings, grounds, historical collections, and animals will continue to be cared for by volunteers during the closure.

In response to a question on Facebook about the jobs of paid staff at the village, Mr Wickerson wrote that he was "not permitted to make any comment about staff" as it was an "operational matter".

The council said there were no plans to permanently close or move the village and that those with function bookings should have been phoned.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the council for more information.

