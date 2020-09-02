Hero cops help save life of baby in Gracemere

An unresponsive baby was rushed to Gracemere Police Station this afternoon.

POLICE OFFICERS at Gracemere Station could be hailed heroes after they saved the life of an unresponsive infant this afternoon.

It is understood a distraught mother rushed her unconscious three-month-old son to the Ranger St station just after 4pm.

Officers immediately commenced CPR on the infant as paramedics rushed to the scene.

A critical care paramedic was also tasked to the frightening incident.

It is believed the infant turned “blue in the face” prior to his arrival at the station.

Fortunately, the boy had regained consciousness prior to the paramedic’s arrival.

He was reportedly being treated with oxygen.

The infant has since been transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.