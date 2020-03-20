Menu
Thieves raiding a Mackay car were caught unawares by a dog that jumped from a two-storey window.
Crime

Hero dog leaps out second-storey window to stop thieves

Steph Allen
19th Mar 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 20th Mar 2020 8:42 AM
IT WAS about 2.30am when the sound of an agitated pet dog scratching at a door woke its owner.

Moments later the resident's loyal pooch had leapt from a second-storey window and surprised intruders caught in the act of breaking into a vehicle parked at the Evan St, East Mackay property.

The owner joined the heroic dog outside and found someone had entered the car and stolen several items from the interior including cash, bank cards and items of food.

The stolen cards have since been used to make purchases around town, but the quick-acting dog may well have stopped even more thefts from taking place.

Police said pet dogs could serve as something of an alarm system when suspicious activity was occurring near someone's home - particularly at night.

"It is a known fact that most thieves are very wary of approaching homes which are known to house pet dogs," a spokesman said.

"We can only imagine what went through the mind of the thief as they looked up and witnessed the airborne dog flying out of the upper level window towards the car."

Police have encouraged all vehicle owners to ensure their unattended vehicles are locked and secured, with all valuables removed.

If you have any information about this matter contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 13 14 44 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000554029

