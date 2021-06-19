Hero police dog killed in the line of duty

A beloved Queensland police dog who spent years keeping his community safe has been killed while tracking a wanted man.

A beloved police dog who spent years keeping his community safe - catching criminals and tracking missing people - has been killed in the line of duty.

Police Dog Rambo was tragically killed in the early hours of this morning after he was hit by a car on the Bruce Highway in Maryborough West while tracking a wanted man.

The Queensland Police Service confirmed PD Rambo's death, saying the bond between a dog and its handler made them "inseparable".

Police Dog Rambo

"Around 12.30am PD Rambo and his handler were tracking a man, who had allegedly fled from police, on the Bruce Highway when PD Rambo was struck by a car," a statement released by police said.

"Police immediately transported PD Rambo to a nearby vet but sadly he could not be revived."

PD Rambo had been with his handler, Sergeant Ian Grigoris, since the police dog's graduation in 2015.

"PD Rambo was a Fraser Coast local and lived in the area when he was a puppy," the police statement said.

Sergeant Ian Grigoris and Police Dog Rambo. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

"PD Rambo often assisted police in locating missing persons and successfully tracked two property offenders on Australia Day in 2019.

"All QPS dogs are part of their handler's family and the bond between handlers and their dogs makes them inseparable.

"The QPS takes the safety and wellbeing of all police dogs very seriously and treats them as valued members of the policing family.

"When a PD passes away as a result of an incident on duty or in training, the State Dog Squad Capability Coordinator conducts a review into the circumstances of the incident."

