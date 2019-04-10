Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Derrick Nelson fell into a coma in February after a procedure to donate bone marrow to a sick teenager in France.
Derrick Nelson fell into a coma in February after a procedure to donate bone marrow to a sick teenager in France.
Health

Teacher’s heroic act ends in tragedy

by Tamar Lapin
10th Apr 2019 12:10 PM

A selfless principal died trying to help save the life of a 14-year-old boy he never met, his family said on Tuesday.

Derrick Nelson, 44, of New Jersey fell into a coma in February after a procedure to donate bone marrow to a sick teenager in France, the New York Post reported.

"After the procedure he did, he couldn't speak and was lying in the bed," his father, 81-year-old Willie Nelson told the NJ Advance Media Tuesday. "His eyes were open and he realised who we were. But he couldn't move. He never spoke again."

 

Derrick Nelson died after a procedure to donate bone marrow to a sick teenager he had never met.
Derrick Nelson died after a procedure to donate bone marrow to a sick teenager he had never met.

The family of the 20-year officer with the US Army Reserve, including his parents, fiancee and the couple's six-year-old daughter, kept a vigil for him in his room at New Jersey's University Hospital until his death on Sunday.

"We really don't know the full story of what happened," his father Willie said. "We were expecting him to come out of the coma he was in. But he didn't make it."

Because Derrick suffered from apnoea, doctors were concerned about using anaesthesia for the procedure.

They ultimately decided to use a local anaesthetic, Willie said in an interview with the high school newspaper, Hi's Eye, prior to the procedure.

"If it's just a little bit of pain for a little bit of time that can give someone years of joy, it's all worth it," he said at the time.

 

The 44-year-old was a principal at Westfield High School in New Jersey.
The 44-year-old was a principal at Westfield High School in New Jersey.

On Monday, school officials from Westfield High School where he was principle and mayor Shelley Brindle paid tribute to Nelson.

"This is a tremendous loss for our community, and I know that our children, and we as parents, will struggle with coming to terms with this over the coming days and weeks," Brindle said on Facebook.

"He was a man of immense character and kindness, and his legacy will live on in the generations of students whose lives he touched."

Nelson's family said he had recently re-enlisted in the Army. His previous military service included assignments in the Middle East.

His funeral will be held later this week.

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.

More Stories

bone marrow transplant coma death principal procedure teen

Top Stories

    Club rallies behind injured star player

    Club rallies behind injured star player

    Sport INDIGENOUS All Star fractured vertebrae in opening minutes of weekend game

    How much will the Yeppoon Rd upgrade actually cost?

    premium_icon How much will the Yeppoon Rd upgrade actually cost?

    News ALP and LNP commitment won't even be enough for the first 5km

    Adani's groundwater plan to front State Government

    premium_icon Adani's groundwater plan to front State Government

    News Environment Minister warns of uncertainties that need addressing

    Dutton could not shake the heat during CQ visit

    premium_icon Dutton could not shake the heat during CQ visit

    Politics Minister spends visit fielding questions of immigration misdealings