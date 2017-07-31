26°
Hero sisters save family seconds before Rocky 'time bomb' explosion

Shayla Bulloch | 31st Jul 2017 2:07 PM
A home was destroyed by fire in Murray St
A home was destroyed by fire in Murray St Melanie Plane

ADRENILINE was pumping for Shauntel Coleman as she evacuated a family asleep in a house fire just before the windows shattered and fire engulfed their home.

The 28 year-old was driving to work with her sister Monique Coleman when she was waved down by a distressed neighbour and knew she and her sister had to help.

Shauntel said the worst of the three houses was engulfed in flames and she ran up to the door of the first neighbour and pounded on their door.

"The family on the left side woke up in panic when I was banging on the front door and they grabbed what they could before it got too bad," she said.

"I could start to see the flames travelling through the windows of their house as we were leaving.

 

Sisters Shauntel Coleman (far left) and Monique Coleman (far right) were first on the scene at a house fire that effected three properties.
Sisters Shauntel Coleman (far left) and Monique Coleman (far right) were first on the scene at a house fire that effected three properties. Shayla Bulloch

"I got them out just before their windows shattered.

"Within a short amount of time it had just engulfed, it blew up like a time-bomb, I was so surprised how fast it moved."

Monique called 000 straight away and assisted the other neighbour with evacuating as he did everything he could to save his property with a hose.

Shauntel said that if they had not drove past, the family could have lost more than their house.

"The street was dead, it was completely up to myself and my sister to get things happening," she said.

"They were just glad that I woke them at the time that I did, honestly if we didn't attend the property it could have been so much worse."

 

Although Shauntel suffers from asthma, she put her health aside and said her main priority was to save the people inside the houses.

"I wasn't nervous I had so much adrenaline and it was just more about the people in the property and was such a relief knowing that I got them out safe," she said.

The two sisters suffered no serious injuries in the brave act but Monique was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and has since been released.

