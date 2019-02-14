Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
News

VIDEO: Hero truckie pulls toddler from wreckage

Kate Dodd
by
14th Feb 2019 10:11 AM

TRUCK driver Dave Lynch is being hailed as a hero after pulling a toddler from a wreckage after a three-car crash in Victoria.

In dashcam footage posted to the Bayswater Mitre 10 Facebook page, who Dave is the delivery driver for and has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver, a car loses control coming around a bend and takes out a white car and hits another black one.

The motor appears to be flung out of the white car and Dave skilfully avoids smashing his own vehicle, a Nissan UD crane truck weighing about 17 tonnes, into any of the cars involved.

Dave, who has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver and has worked with Bayswater Mitre 10 for 15 years, rushed to help the occupants of the cars and pulled a young toddler to safety from the wreckage.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

bayswater mitre 10 hero hero truckie truck driver truckie victoria
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He denied he owned the scales and clip sealed bags, but was aware of the items and said he threw them over the fence to help his friend.

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the story of how the day began centuries ago

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards