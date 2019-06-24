Heroes of the beach gifted huge donation for new clubhouse

BIG HELP: Michael Kennedy, Glen Hamilton, Kevin Sheaer, John Phelan, Beth Hubbert, Brenda Fisher and Laurie Hamilton with the $20,000 cheque from All Classics to Emu Park SLSC.

BIG HELP: Michael Kennedy, Glen Hamilton, Kevin Sheaer, John Phelan, Beth Hubbert, Brenda Fisher and Laurie Hamilton with the $20,000 cheque from All Classics to Emu Park SLSC. Lyla Schmidt

EMU Park's surf lifesavers can be all that stands between swimmers and certain death.

The club, renowned for being a pillar of beach safety, is one step closer to getting a brand new club house after a generous $20,000 donation from All Classics Motor Club.

After the club's successful Classics By The Coast event on May 26, which saw around 330 vehicles from across the state turn out to Bell Park, the club decided to dig deep and help out the local club.

Vehicles from Clermont, Dysart, Bundaberg, Nambour, Brisbane, Tieri, Sarina, Bauple, Wide Bay, Burpengary, Woombye, Yeppoon and Rockhampton turned out for the event.

John Phelan and Beth Hubbert at the handover of a $20,000 cheque from All Classics to Emu Park SLSC Jann Houley

All Classics' Glen Hamilton said as soon as he saw the club's original building, which has been ravaged by the elements, he decided to choose them to receive funding.

The club also sent many of their members to help out at the biennial event.

"They matched our shift rosters with people from the club for the day,” Mr Hamilton said.

"They are happy, smiling, accommodating people.

"It's a great community club and that galvanised our support for them.”

The donation came from entrance fees and a contributed percentage from the food stall holders that operated on the day.

Emu Park SLSC president John Phelan was shocked when he found out the amount of money the club was receiving.

"It's quite a bit more than I expected,” he said.

"It's tremendous. It's feels good to be supported like this, there are a lot of not-for-profits doing great things, so to be selected is really good.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Phelan said the club had raised close to $300,000 so far for the renovation, and hoped to reach at least $500,000 before they approach the government for a "dollar for dollar basis” grant.

"It's a million dollar project we need to do,” he said.

"This donation is a real shot in the arm for us.

"The All Classics committee did a tremendous job putting on the event - it was a great community event.

"It was such a good vibe. I've been to a couple already and I'll absolutely go to the next one.”

Mr Hamilton said All Classics would also donate money towards Give Me Five For Kids' Rockhampton and Gladstone children's wards, but the amount had yet to be determined.

"It's about giving back locally. We've always done that,” he said.

Mr Hamilton said the highlight of the event was a Back to the Future De Lorean from Bauple.

"The variety of cars was phenomenal. We didn't even know the De Lorean was coming, it's an extremely rare motorcar in Australia,” he said.

"We had Hot Rods, a whole lot of beautiful motorbikes and vintage caravans.”