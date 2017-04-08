HEROES RETURN: Rocky crews back from cyclone clean-up, now for the flood

WHILE Rocky prepares to commence clean-up efforts in coming days, several Council crews saw first-hand Cyclone Debbie's destruction after being deployed to the Whitsundays to help in their recovery phase.

After farewelling council crews, plant, equipment and 40 generators for the stricken community the day after Cyclone Debbie, Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon welcomed the team back this week.

READ: Fitzroy River starts dropping 'very, very, very slowly'.

"It's been a devastating two weeks for families and communities in north Queensland. We've been fortunate to receive support from a number of councils over the years, including the Whitsunday Regional Council and after seeing the extent of damage to the area, giving whatever support we could really was a no-brainer,” Mr Pardon said.

"Loaders, trucks, trailers, bobcats and excavators along with 18 crew members convoyed it up to Mackay, waited until they could access the Whitsundays, and then went to work around the clock.

"Destruction on this level somehow brings people together and we had a large number of council staff who eagerly put up their hands to volunteer showing that the great Queensland spirit and council to council camaraderie is well and truly alive and well.”

Supervisor Mick Baker said the damage was immense as they worked in some of the most shattered areas in the Whitsundays.

"We got the call to go up to Airlie beach and found it was one of the most severe parts impacted by the cyclone,” Mr Baker said.

"It was as simple as starting the clean-up. All the guys pulled into their own groups and worked beside each other, and we just started from the main street with the businesses.

"We'd heard Shute Harbour was absolutely a mess too, so we also concentrated on those areas with high volumes of people and tourists.

"I was very, very proud of the crews - I've never worked with such a close group of guys who pulled together; nobody complained and when someone needed something they were there to help each other out.”

Mr Pardon said the Rockhampton crews arrived back Thursday afternoon and will be back on board this coming week using their expertise to help our own community as it once again pulls together for the massive clean-up.

"And how many floods does it take to bring a community together? We are all very well practiced at cleaning up after floods and this one will be no different. Our crews will be at full steam ahead as soon as the waters start receding,” Mr Pardon said.