Heroic dog suspected of being baited on Coast

A DOG that helped save his owner's life is suspected of being baited after his owners received a fake letter from council over a noise complaint.

Now the brave pooch, Kobi, is fighting for his life after suddenly falling sick on Thursday.

His owner, Danni Borody, said vets at the animal emergency vets in Carrara were conducting more tests to determine exactly what had happened, but he is believed to have either been baited or have been bitten by a snake.

Fighting back tears, Ms Borody said the loyal six-year-old kelpie cross had helped her through her some tough times, even saving her life on multiple occasions after she would have a PTSD black out and injure herself.

"He's even brought me back to consciousness," she said.

"He has a sixth sense. Any dog doesn't deserve this, whether it's baiting or being bitten by a snake."

The Helensvale artist said she had received a letter in the mail on Wednesday, which had been placed in her letterbox without an envelope and had no letterhead.

Claiming to be from council, the letter stated her dogs were being investigated by the city because they had caused "a noise nuisance."

A letter determined as fake from Gold Coast council. Picture: supplied

However, the letter was deemed a fake after Ms Borody called council, who confirmed they had not received any complaints for her property.

But the next day, after a day in a Helensvale park playing with her friend's children, Ms Borody's partner came home to find Kobi hiding under the bed.

The normally energetic dog was instead lethargic and began vomiting up black particles, before collapsing. He had diarrhoea and soon became unresponsive.

"He hadn't run to the front door … it was really strange," she said.

His owner Danni Borody from Rustic Fig Design is selling art directed to his vet bills. Picture: supplied

"He's got so much spirit, he just goes and goes and goes. He does dog sledding, dock diving … fetch is his favourite game."

Kobi was rushed to the vet, where tests found he had lost the ability to clot his blood, had low glucose levels and low platelet levels, all of which can be consistent with baiting or snake bites.

Tests for a snake bite came back negative, however vets are worried he may suffer from internal bleeding.

If baited, Ms Borody believes it may have been in their Helensvale backyard, or possibly at Careel Reserve off Discovery Drive.

Ms Borody said Kobi would need to stay at the vets until at least Sunday, which would cost them at least $1000 a day, not including costs for extra tests.

Their vet bill is expected to cost more than $10,000 overall and so she has started a Go Fund Me page to raise the extra funds needed, as well as sell her art, the money of which will go straight to Kobi's vet bills.

Ms Borody said the community had rallied around their plight, with more than $1000 so far donated and residents purchasing her art through @rusticfig.design to help Kobi.

A flash sale will be held at the Karma Collab hub in Miami next week, with fellow businesses Naashi Art and Mint Art House also donating proceeds from art sales.

"We are just really, really, really grateful," Ms Borody said.

"People have been so supportive … it's incredible."

Ms Borody said council, the RSPCA and police have been made aware of the incident.