heroic Emu Park surf lifesaver recognised at state awards

MAX Tapp's years of surf lifesaving training put him in a position to save a life while on holiday at the Gold Coast with his family last year.

On Saturday night, he was among a number of heroic Central Queenslanders recognised at Surf Life Saving Queensland's (SLSQ) Awards of Excellence Gala Ball in Brisbane.

The passion and commitment of Queensland volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards were recognised at the event, which aimed to honour those who have gone above and beyond to protect beachgoers.

Mr Tapp received a Lifesaving Excellence Award for his heroics.

On July 12, 2018, Mr Tapp found two men attempting to perform CPR on their unresponsive friend at the Currumbin Creek boat ramp.

Noticing the two men were visibly flustered and not CPR trained, Tapp took matters into his own hands and asked them to step aside.

Using his Bronze Medallion training, Mr Tapp calmly assessed the unconscious man, cleared his airway and checked for breathing before performing CPR.

Mr Tapp instructed his friend to assist in providing rescue breaths and kept this going until Queensland Ambulance Service arrived 10 minutes later.

For this, Mr Tapp was awarded the July/August Rescue of the Month at the Parliamentary Friends of Surf Life Saving awards at Parliament House on December 3, 2018.

Tannum Sands members Nicole Lowe and Allana Buck received Lifesaving Excellence Awards for the successful rescue of two young boys and their father, who were caught in a rip on Christmas Day.

SLSQ chief executive officer Dave Whimpey congratulated all award winners, saying the recognition was well deserved.

"On behalf of SLSQ, I extend my congratulations to the evening's winners. We rely heavily upon the efforts and enthusiasm of our members to help keep our beaches safe,” Mr Whimpey said.

"While all surf lifesavers and lifeguards across Queensland do a fantastic job, both on the beach and out in the community, it's important that we recognise and pay tribute to those that go well above and beyond the call of duty.”