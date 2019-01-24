Heroin-addict criminal's 'hide and seek' win

A Sunshine Coast mother avoided police on drugs and stolen property charges for more than a year, but has now spent two months behind bars.

A YOUNG, drug-addicted mother who played "hide and seek" with police for more than a year just spent her 23rd birthday in jail.

A heroin and ice user since she was 15, Sophie Martin was caught with a small amount of methamphetamine, morphine, plus a "hot" camera and lens on July 24, 2017.

Defence solicitor Matthew Cooper told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court his client thought something was "dodgy" when she bought the camera, but did so with hopes of starting a photography course.

Magistrate Rod Madsen did not buy the story, labelling it "fanciful and almost fictional" before he told Martin via video link to "wake up to herself".

Police prosecutor Simon Lydford told the court Martin "played hide and seek" with the law and won for about a year before police caught her at a Kallangur residence on November 21 last year.

Martin escaped out the back window before police chased her down on foot.

When Martin appeared before court yesterday morning, she had served 63 days in custody which could not be declared as her offences were committed while on parole.

Mr Madsen told Martin her time not served equalled 484 days, and her full-time discharge date was in March 2019.

Mr Cooper told the court Martin had not committed any further crimes since she was caught in 2017.

By then she had already racked up a five-page criminal history.

Martin hoped to "slowly transition" back into her child's life, who is in her mother's care.

Martin pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of stolen property.

She was fined $400 for each drug offence, and sentenced to two months' imprisonment wholly suspended for two years.