Heroin addict 'high' in Rocky murder police interviews

THE FIRST witness to take the stand on day four of committal hearing proceedings for accused double murders Ian Armstrong and Daniel Hong repeatedly refused to answer questions.

Armstrong and Hong are accused of murdering Rockhampton friends Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett in 2013 who were last seen in March.

Hannah Apps appeared by video link in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Rockhampton man Robert Martinez. Contributed

She immediately continually interrupted proceedings, saying she didn't want to part take in it, or she didn't remember anything.

When questioned by prosecution, Apps said she was high on drugs at the time she gave two statements to police in 2015 - June 13 and August 31.

She admitted she was a drug addict who used heroin daily between the first quarter of 2013 to June 2016.

The court heard Apps was sentenced to a jail term in the Supreme Court for trafficking and still has further trafficking matters before the court.

Hong's defence Barrister Stephen Kissick questioned Apps about her second statement where the court heard she said there were parts of her first statement that were incorrect, because she feared Hong.

Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett. Contributed

She replied she didn't fear Hong, because she didn't know him.

However, when questioned about whether police told her they could offer her a deal if she provided a second statement, she said yes, they did.

Proceedings continue.