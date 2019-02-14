Heroin addict hurls knife at her partner in hotel room

AFTER beating her partner and hurling a knife into his arm, a heroin addict from North Mackay tried to get the man to lie to police.

But Skye Ellen Bliss' plan fell flat and she ended up facing the District Court in Mackay.

Bliss, 31, fronted the court over videolink from prison on February 8, pleading guilty to wounding, breaching three domestic violence orders, driving while over the middle alcohol limit (on a provisional licence), driving unlicensed and breaching bail, dated between April-July last year.

The most serious offence was the wounding of her now ex-partner of seven years on July 5, 2018, while a protection order and probation orders had been in place.

Crown prosecutor Alex Baker said one of the breaches related to "contact with the (victim) and assaulting him".

In the "next batch of offending", Bliss drove unlicensed, with a BAC of 0.1 and "contravened the order by contact and assaulting (the victim)".

On July 5, the woman came to stay with her partner at a hotel he had been living at.

"They drank. (Bliss) became angry when the (victim) wasn't interested in what she had prepared for dinner," Ms Baker said.

"She had a paring knife because she had caught herself with a fish hook ... She had a knife for an innocent purpose. It didn't remain that way, however ... the (victim) was stabbed in the forearm)."

Ms Baker said the "knife was thrown at him", which was considered less serious than a direct blow with the blade. The knife reached a "depth of about 5cm".

When Bliss was later arrested by police, she initially "did try and get the (victim) to lie".

"And she gave a false version initially to police about some unknown person who'd come in and visited and was violent," Ms Baker said. Bliss, whose criminal record included drug and street offences, did eventually co-operate with police to some extent.

Ms Baker added Bliss had engaged with programs available through probation and was a "good candidate for parole".

Defence barrister Bronwyn Hartigan said Bliss had prospects of rehabilitating and had been seeking help for drug addiction. Bliss had been medicated for PTSD, depression and a personality disorder.

As a child, Bliss had been repeatedly sexually abused by a man, leading to mental health issues, Ms Hartigan told the court.

Bliss would benefit from supervision and support on parole, the barrister emphasised.

Judge Julie Dick sentenced Bliss to an overarching jail term of 17 months, fined her $600 and disqualified her from driving for three months. Bliss was released on immediate parole, considering an early plea and about seven months already served.

Convictions were recorded.

Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463