Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

Wrapping and book covering extraordinaire Megan Savill covered hundreds of school books in clear contact or PVC-free reusable covers in the days before school went back. Joy Butler

HERVEY Bay mum Megan Savill has been flat out covering hundreds of school books in the past few weeks.

The full-time senior manager launched her business Totally Wrapped at the end of last year offering her services to gift wrap Christmas presents.

However, Mrs Savill saw a need for a book covering service to assist time-poor parents with a painstaking job.

"In the past few days in particular, I think there's a few stressed parents out there who have had some late delivery of books and are finding themselves time-poor," Mrs Savill said.

"The service I provide is quite economical, so I've had quite a few inquiries as well and a few drop-offs of late orders.

"Last night I had a bit of a late night because I was trying to push through some late orders before the Australia Day long weekend... so I covered almost 90 books."

The book covering starts at night after Mrs Savill's daughter Sophie, is fast asleep.

"Gift wrapping, and book covering is actually a bit of therapy for me.

"There is a technique, but once you get the technique down pat, you find yourself in a rhythm.

"I kind of make reference to flipping pancakes, the first one or two might be a little getting into the groove, but then you're on a roll."

Parents can choose between the traditional clear contact or PVC-free reusable covers that Mrs Savill sourced for her business.

"I'm finding there's a bit of a split between the traditional clear contact and the PVC-free reusable covers.

"I've taken some time to source these covers and they're definitely so much easier and also the patterns and colours that are available are beautiful.

"I offer a flat rate regardless of whether it's contact or the cover and regardless of the size of the book, it's just a standard flat fee."

Find out more about Totally Wrapped by visiting facebook.com/Totally WrappedHerveyBay/