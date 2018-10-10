Hervey Bay pub named Queensland's best hotel for 2018

BEST IN STATE: Paul Robins, Loree Gower, Ash Easton and Wayne Tonkin showing off the awards received from the Queensland Hotels Association.

BEST IN STATE: Paul Robins, Loree Gower, Ash Easton and Wayne Tonkin showing off the awards received from the Queensland Hotels Association. Cody Fox

HERVEY Bay's Beach House Hotel has been named the state's best for 2018 after taking out top honours at the industry's major Queensland awards night.

The Esplanade pub took home Hotel of the Year at the Queensland Hotels Association Awards for Excellence on Monday, as well as awards for Best Bar, Best Draught Beer and Best Bottle-shop.

It marks a tremendous coup for the Hervey Bay venue, which underwent a major $6 million refurbishment after being purchased by former business icon Warren Persal in 2013.

After it reopened in 2014, the hotel previously took out Best Entertainment Venue and Best Redeveloped Licenses Premises over $2 million at the 2015 QHA Awards.

General manager Paul Robins said being recognised on a state level was incredible.

"For a pub here in Hervey Bay to take out that one award for Queensland is amazing, we really weren't expecting it," Mr Robins said.

"It's a little bit hard to believe since we were always hopeful we'd come away with some awards.

"But we really weren't expecting this one."

Warren Persal's daughter, Janet, accepted the award, delivering a passionate speech about her father's efforts in building the hotel and its importance to the community.

Mr Robins said the win meant the Beach House Hotel was a finalist in the Australian Hotel Awards, to be presented next year.

He said his former boss would be proud of the team.

"The old Beach House was a great pub but he (Warren) had a vision to create this," Mr Robins said.

"And it's paid off, the locals have really embraced it.

"He put his heart into this place... he would be very proud of us and his daughter."