He's 17 and learning to walk and talk again after horror fall

LEARING to walk is usually a one off, celebrated in the first year of life, but Michael Lacey's been dealt a blow forcing him to learn to walk and talk all over again at the age of 17.

The Alton Downs local was left seriously injured on July 8 during Condamine campdraft when the beast he was chasing ended up underneath his horse causing the horse to fall.

Mike, as he's more commonly known, was trapped underneath the horse. When the horse stood back up, Mikes leg was caught in the stirrup which saw him dragged along the ground until someone pulled the horse up.

Left lying in the arena, Mike was immediately attended by on-ground paramedics and then the life-flight rescue helicopter, where he was sedated and set up for assisted breathing before being flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It was at the Princess Alexandra where the 17-year-old was put into an induced coma for 10 days due to his severe head injuries.

Being brought out of the coma on day 11, Mike had lost the ability to speak and move.

At this stage, Mike was breathing on his own but was still sedated to prevent him from trying to remove the tubes that were attached to him.

He was transferred on day 14 to the neuro ward in the PA hospital where he spent 10 days.

Here, Mike learnt to walk and communicate non- verbally, as well as slowly developing his speech and eating.

His transfer to the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Unit was where he underwent intensive therapy to attempt to get him back to where he was before the accident.

After 54 days in the PA as an in-patient, a breakthrough in rehabilitation was finally had with Mike being released from PA hospital.

While no longer in hospital he has to stay in Brisbane for the next 12 weeks to continue care and rehab as an out-patient.

Family friend Noeleen Yates, who has organised fundraisers for the Lacey family, says Mike and his parents have a long road ahead of them.

"It's a long road for him as well as his parents, they've both taken leave to be down there to help him," she said.

"We need the community to get behind them and help out.

"He is still doing a lot of therapy for his speaking and eating but he is mobile now, and that's great. He has learnt to walk again, learnt to talk again, eat again so he could use all the help he can get."

"While all this is positive and indicates a good future for Mike, he will be unable to work in the same capacity as he was before his accident for quite some time."

Noeleen said she mostly wanted to fundraise to financially help Mike's parents who will have to live in Brisbane for six months.

"We also want to get their arena done at their house to have a safe area for Mike to ride his horses," she said.

"Mike is a keen campdrafter and was working as a pen rider at a feedlot prior to his accident. There is nothing that Mike wants more in his rehab than to get back on a horse.

"If anyone would like to donate sand or portable panels, raffle items or to head to the high tea fundraiser, contact me on 0407 734 091."