He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

BACK HOME: Denell Hick carries the last of the stock into the new Silly Solly's Nothing Over $5 store on East St, Rockhampton. Frazer Pearce

THE impressive roll-out of Silly Solly's Nothing Over $5 discount stores across Queensland has reached Rockhampton's CBD .

The new East St location, near the old Wendy's building, starts business today, joining 10 other stores that have opened in the past 12 months, including Northside Plaza, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Cairns and Mackay.

Silly Solly's Group CEO Brad Walton was delighted with the success of the statewide rollout, with another two stores to open today on the Sunshine Coast and Logan in Brisbane and plans to go interstate.

"It's phenomenal. We had planned on 20 in two years and now we are aiming for 50 Australia-wide,” he said yesterday.

"There are a few things on the go.”

There are currently several other sites under consideration in southeast Queensland, then New South Wales and Victoria

The stores have come back to life after a 18-year absence when the Silly Solly chain was sold to the Warehouse Group in a multi-million-dollar deal.

Mr Walton said the new Rockhampton shop would employ 12 staff, with long-term plans to move to "a huge mega store” in the 1000sqm range.

"We want a store three to four times bigger than this one,” he said.

"But we wanted to have a store on the south side. We know our customers want us here in the heart of the CBD.”

SILLY SOLLY'S NOTHING OVER $5

Rockhampton stores:

107 East street

Northside Plaza

Yeppoon:

Keppel Bay Plaza

All stores open 7 days

Weekdays 8.30am to 5.30pm

Some stores open until 9pm Thursday night

Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm

Solly Stanton, the Rockhampton businessman behind the chain name, is advisor/consultant with the group after linking with Mr Walton of Brad's Bargain Box fame.

"One of the things we have learnt from the re-emergence of Silly Solly's and our unique nothing over $5 concept is that customers are rediscovering the excitement of shopping again,” Mr Stanton said yesterday.

"And that's what we set out to do - to make shopping great again with nothing over $5.”

"Many customers ask how long the $5 sale is on for and are so shocked to hear it is there to stay every day.

"Silly Solly's is the people's business and communities all over Queensland and soon Australia have embraced the new customer shopping experience.

"We want our customers to save money and live better.”

Mr Walton will be managing the East st and has worked many hours behind the scenes getting the store ready for its grand opening.

The new store is back where it all began many moons ago - in the heart of the CBD in East st.