He's won 11 but captain says this was 'one of the best'

ON THE BALL: Wanderers' Regan Weatherhead gets ready to deliver a pass during the CQ final against Southern Suburbs on Saturday night at Kalka Shades.

ON THE BALL: Wanderers' Regan Weatherhead gets ready to deliver a pass during the CQ final against Southern Suburbs on Saturday night at Kalka Shades. Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Wanderers A-grade men claimed their 14th straight CQ League title after a thrilling penalty shootout against Southern Suburbs.

Captain Aaron Thompson has been part of 11 of them and said this was one of the best.

"That was a pretty good one,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's great to keep the run going, especially against a very good team.

"I think our big-game experience got us home.

"We've got a really good goalie too in Daniel White, which certainly helps when you go to shootouts.”

READ: Souths skipper: 'They just stepped up and didn't give up'

Wanderers and Souths have had some tight games this season and the stage was set for another classic battle on the new synthetic surface at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades on Saturday.

Souths were first to score, with captain Nathan Christensen converting a penalty corner about seven minutes in.

Souths scored their two goals from penalty corners. Jann Houley

Wanderers levelled it up in the second quarter through Clinton McKay.

They took the lead when Dylan Plummer scored with about 12 minutes left in the game.

Souths Steven Snell slotted a penalty corner after the final hooter to send the game into penalty shootouts.

Both teams converted four of their five attempts, taking it to a sudden death shootout.

They went goal for goal before White made a save to deliver Wanderers a 7-6 win.

Thompson said fullback Regan Weatherhead was Wanderers best.

RESULTS

CQ League finals

Men: Wanderers 2 (Clinton McKay, Dylan Plummer) drew with Southern Suburbs 2 (Nathan Christensen, Steven Snell); Wanderers won penalty shootout 7-6

Women: Southern Suburbs 3 (Melissa Dobbs, Andrea Farrow, Elizabeth Hill) d Meteors 1 (Kellie Pagel)

CQ League playoffs

Men: Meteors 4 (Mitch Ryan 4) d Frenchville Rovers 1 (Nathan Moffat)

Women: Wanderers 2 (Toni Chirio, Gemma Koster) d Frenchville Rovers 0

Players of the series