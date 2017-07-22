24°
Hey Rocky! Get 15 of the best kids books with the paper!

Georja Ryan
by

THEY'RE some of the most loved children's books in Australia….. and your family is about to be offered them in a ridiculously good deal.

You'll even get the first book, Possum Magic, free tomorrow when you buy The Sunday Mail. Possum Magic comes with a free collector's case, somewhere to store the other 14 books we'll be offering readers for just $2.30 each over the next fortnight.

It's all part of our Great Australian Storybook promotion that kicks off tomorrow.

The titles available over the next two weeks make up the heart and soul of children's book sections in all good book stores.

But buy this paper, and our sister Sunday title, over the next fortnight and you'll get them at a bargain $2.30.

Reading is vital for a child's development so it's a great fit for our company to be helping you plant the reading seed with the children dearest to you.

Possum Magic, Waltzing Matilda, Pig the Pug and more are all on offer in our Great Australian Storybook Collection ­- with the newspaper every day.

Remember, grab The Sunday Mail tomorrow for a FREE copy of Possum Magic and a collector's case. From next week, grab The Morning Bulletin every day and The Sunday Mail on Sundays. 

Get 15 of the classics with the paper every day for the next two weeks! Photo: News Corp
Here are the 15 books to collect:

  • Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)
  • Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Thursday 27 July - I Went Walking (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)
  • Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Tuesday 1 August - This & That (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (The Morning Bulletin)
  • Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head HERE.

News Corp Australia
