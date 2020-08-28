Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

IT IS a slice of classic luxury and elegance nestled in the Rockhampton CBD and now Denison Boutique Hotel has been recognised with a prestigious honour.

The hotel, part of the Ascend Hotel Collection and based out of one of the city’s stunning history buildings first established in 1886, has been awarded with a 2020 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

It has also been included in Choice Hotels Asia-Pac’s recently launched 100 Untold Stories list, which highlights unique, hidden gem experiences.

Each year, TripAdvisor awards Certificate of Excellence achievements to about 10 per cent of accommodation providers, tourism experiences or restaurants that are listed on TripAdvisor.

The selection criteria considers the quality, quantity and recency of traveller reviews on TripAdvisor and rewards businesses that deliver great customer service and consistently achieve outstanding reviews.

Denison Boutique Hotel.

Winners must maintain an overall rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted the tourism, hospitality and accommodation sectors this year, but providers across all industries are continuing to adapt and manage the evolving environment.

The awards this year not only recognise the outstanding reviews but signifies a sense of support and unity as many prosperous industries continue to navigate through the pandemic, as well as reinvigorate our love for regional travel.

In 2020, 30 Choice Hotels Asia-Pac properties spread across Australia (26) and New Zealand (4) have been named as Certificate of Excellence winners for 2020, including Denison Boutique Hotel.

The Rockhampton hotel was one of only two in Queensland to receive the award this year.

Choice Hotels Asia-Pac CEO Trent Fraser was thrilled that Denison Boutique Hotel had been recognised.

“A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is a globally renowned award, and I’m proud to see franchisees innovating, continue to deliver overwhelmingly positive services and strive to maintain a personal connection with their guests,” Mr Fraser said.