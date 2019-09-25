Hidden gem takes home People’s Choice Award

Some of the Takarakka Resort team celebrating the big win. Daniel Wilson, Ian Wilson, Giulia Pellizzon, Tracey Kelly, Royan Graham, Christine Guy, Cate Flanigan, Hanna Gaston and Luke Gaston.

A BUSH resort tucked away in Carnarvon National Park has proved its customer service is second to none after taking home a prestigious title.

Takarakka Bush Resort won the People’s Choice Award at the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards for attracting the largest number of public votes out of 47 local nominations.

A thriving business with about 65,500 people coming through the national park every year, Takarakka Bush Resort is the perfect base to explore Central Queensland’s iconic Carnarvon Gorge.

Takarakka Bush Resort's Christine Guy with the People's Choice Award.

Resort manager Amanda Porter was delighted with the People’s Choice Award win.

“We welcome our guests like family and want them to enjoy the ultimate Carnarvon Gorge experience,” Ms Porter said.

“The entire team are here to make that happen and all work together to ensure our guest’s needs are looked after and they have a great stay with us.

“For our fabulous guests to have taken the time to vote and acknowledge our customer service is wonderful, it actually brought us to tears.

“Taka is such a fun, friendly and social place – and this award simply reinforces that quintessential part of our guests’ experience.

“Congratulations to the entire Taka Team, we’re thrilled to celebrate our win.”

If you are looking to experience Carnarvon Gorge and all it has to offer, book your stay at Takarakka Bush Resort today online at www.takarakka.com.au.