Hidden Valley bush fire spreads to sheds, cause of blaze unknown

UPDATE 1.15PM: A FIRE which spread to sheds on a Hidden Valley Rd property has been put out.

The Queensland Police Service were called to attend at 12.23pm, but a spokesman said the blaze appears "non-suspicious at this time”.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service received a call to a vegetation fire at 12.05pm, but found it had spread to a number of sheds.

A QFES spokeswoman said at 12.34pm, firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the sheds to ensure the fire was out completely, and extinguished piles of logs around the sheds.

"The fire was coming to an end about 12.50pm, at that stage we pretty much finished operations,” the spokeswoman said.

The incident was left in the hands of police at 1.02pm.

12.30PM: FIRE crews are in action to contain a vegetation fire which has reportedly spread to sheds.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Hidden Valley Rd, Hidden Valley in Yeppoon about 12.05pm.

A QFES spokesperson said there are houses in the area, but the one crew currently on scene has contained the blaze as at 12.17pm.

More information to come.