A 35-YEAR-old Hidden Valley man, who was involved in a traffic crash on Yeppoon Rd, is still in a stable condition in Intensive Care.

Jonathon Newton was flown to Brisbane following a traffic collision that injured three Yeppoon people at Limestone Creek on November 18.

Jonathon sustained severe head injuries after he failed to negotiate a bend which caused the car to veer off the road, rolling several times.