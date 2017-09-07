30°
High Court heartache for Rocky gay marriage supporter

DISAPPOINTED: Monica Linnane with Hannah Flenady, who says same-sex marriage should be legalised.
by Derek Zomer

HANNAH Flenady sighed heavily, her disappointment clear.

She'd just heard yesterday's High Court decision to allow the government to go ahead with its postal vote on same sex marriage.

Hannah, a 21-year-old electrician, is a member of Rockhampton's LGBTA+ community and an ardent supporter of same sex marriage.

To her, it's not a question about whether Australia should legalise gay marriage, but when.

"I don't think the vote will encapsulate the true feelings of Australia, and there are a lot of different, better ways they could've gone about this," Hannah said.

"For one, they could've had a parliamentary vote and not spent the $122 million that was meant for emergency funding on urgent matters."

She also said she felt the vote was biased in favour of older generations as young voters were less likely to have a permanent postal address and to be less experienced with the postal system.

