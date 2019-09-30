DINGO ALERT: Eight near-misses prompts warning to parents

EVERY school holidays, Fraser Island dingo advocate Cheryl Bryant's heart feels like it's in her throat.

This year, her concerns have been justified.

After three serious dingo attacks on children, including a 14-month-old boy, earlier this year, and with thousands of visitors travelling to the island during the school break, all she can do is hope travellers will follow the warnings and use common sense.

So far this month there have been eight reported incidents of threatening behaviour on the island.

That can include lunging, growling and exhibiting pack behaviour.

These were generally isolated interactions scattered along the eastern beach.

Last month there were a series of concerning incidents including one in which a parent encouraged a child to get in a photo with a child.

The dingo lunged at the child.

Rangers were also forced to step up patrols after reports of concerning behaviour involving children not being supervised, and parents allowing children to approach and try to pat a dingo.

Ms Bryant said people needed to respect dingoes and the island.

"This is a worrying time when there are so many people on the island - especially during school holidays," she said.

"People visiting the island need to listen to the rules."

Ms Bryant said not approaching the dingoes was one thing all tourists and residents should be aware of.

She said it was everyone's responsibility to stay safe on the island.

"With the thousands that go there, no matter how many rangers there are, they can't be everywhere," Ms Bryant said.

"If you see someone doing the wrong thing, please report it. "Get information, their licence plate number, take video and report it so action can be taken."

Ms Bryant said it was frustrating children were not being properly supervised.

"School holidays means children, if you're taking children to the island, keep them close. "It only takes a few minutes for a child to get out of sight."

Rangers have issued several fines to tourists who failed to secure their food properly.

Penalties for feeding or disturbing dingoes were increased earlier this year.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said if people followed the dingo safety advice, the incidents would not escalate further.

"People should never approach dingoes," he said.

"The Queensland Government is also implementing other measures to improve safety on K'gari, including a new fenced camping area, with assessments being carried out to determine a possible site at Eurong, as well as a new Butchulla community education ranger.

"The Queensland Government is reviewing the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy Implementation Plan in partnership with Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation."

Negative dingo encounters can be reported to a ranger phoning 07 4127 9150.