30K troops to descend on Rocky for 'high-end war fighting'

An Australian Army blackhawk helicopter comes in to land at Camp Rocky during Exercise Talisman Sabre in 2013. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

THE NORTH Korean crisis won't stop 30,000 Australian-US military personnel engaging in "high-end war fighting" in Central Queensland.

As the Trump administration warns "all options are on the table" to dismantle North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) yesterday assured the 2017 Talisman Sabre military training operation will go ahead.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry backed this claim, stating to the best of her knowledge the biennial operation was going ahead.

The ADF have recently completed their ex-Cyclone Debbie relief support, but a spokesperson confirmed planning would continue with "due regard being made to the environment".

They said the major training event focuses on the planning and conduct of mid-intensity "high end" war fighting, and is scheduled from late June through to late July.

Exercise activities at Shoalwater will begin early July, and include force preparation activities, Special Forces activities, amphibious landings, parachuting, land force manoeuvre, urban operations, air operations, maritime operations and the coordinated firing of live ammunition and explosive ordnance from small arms, artillery, naval vessels and aircraft.

The Rockhampton community are again expected to host defence activities, with Defence stating the "appropriate commercial organisations to support Talisman Sabre 2017 should be made in the immediate future".

This confirmation follows concerns from a local business person who claimed tenders for supplying services for the exercise would have traditionally been out by now.

This year marks the seventh Talisman Sabre exercise.