High explosive detonates on Mt Morgan property

A WOMAN has been injured after an explosion in Mt Morgan this afternoon involving "old commercial explosives".

Initial reports indicated there was an explosion on Kyonet St in Baree around 2pm with several authorities attending the address.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated a woman with minor leg injuries and another person with minor hearing loss.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service said the Department of Veteran Affairs was currently at the scene with police dealing with the object that went off.

The spokesperson indicated the object may have been gelignite, a blasting gelatin consisting of collodion-cotton dissolved in either nitroglycerine or nitroglycol and mixed with wood pulp and saltpetre.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also attended the address.

Both patients were transported to Mount Morgan Hospital.