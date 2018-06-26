Menu
John Still goes in for a try as the Seagulls stormed home to a 104-point win over Fitzroy/Gracemere.
John Still goes in for a try as the Seagulls stormed home to a 104-point win over Fitzroy/Gracemere. ALLAN REINIKKA
High-flying Seagulls put 100 on their opponents

Pam McKay
26th Jun 2018 10:54 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Yeppoon coach Scott Minto was happy with how his players "didn't get carried away” in their 104-point drubbing of Fitzroy/Gracemere at the weekend.

While it would have been easy to throw structure out of the window, the Seagulls remained disciplined and stuck to the game plan as they recorded one of the biggest wins in the club's history.

"That's the biggest score I've seen since I've been involved here,” Minto said.

"Fitzroy backed up half their team from reserves so credit to them for putting up a fight.

"The pleasing thing was that we actually did well in the little areas we've been working on, and didn't go away from them as often as what we have in the past.

Gavin Hiscox makes a charging run for Yeppoon.
Gavin Hiscox makes a charging run for Yeppoon. Allan Reinikka

"Games like that are good for working on the things that are really important in the tight ones.

"Staying true to the structure and systems that have you in place is really important, regardless of what the opposition bring.”

Yeppoon ran in 20 tries, with plenty of players getting among the points.

Minto said the Seagulls were strong defensively and hooker Luke Guinane was "back to his old self”, playing with plenty of confidence and instrumental in the team's countless attacking raids.

Jamie Minto, who debuted for the CQ Capras a fortnight ago, produced his traditionally strong game at fullback and centre, opening up the defence with regularity.

The Seagulls' next opponents are fifth-placed Emu Park, who had a 42-38 win over Valleys at the weekend.

"That will be a tough contest but we're hitting our straps at the right time of the year and will be right to go,” Minto said.

RESULTS

  • Men: Emu Park 42 v Valleys 38, Rocky Brothers 50 v Biloela 6, Norths 30 v Gladstone Brothers 0, Tannum 60 v Woorabinda 10, Yeppoon 104 v Fitzroy/Gracemere 0
  • Women: Brothers 36 v Wallabys 12, Emu Park 36 v Valleys 0, Norths 20 v Calliope 8, Tannum 38 v Woorabinda 0
