Cr Neil Fisher at Rocky's airport.
Council News

High hopes for cheaper flights for CQ passengers

Leighton Smith
by
29th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
CQ'S long suffering air passengers could be offered some airfare relief thanks to a new initiative revealed by Councillor Neil Fisher at Rockhampton Region Council's meeting yesterday.

They have just started rolling out an exciting commerical dashboard tool which will crunch a whole range of numbers to give us real time information on the airport, shortfall in passenger numbers and flight data.

Cr Fisher said while it very early stages and it will take the time to gather data to identify any patterns, the tool will help inform their operations going forward.

Armed with this knowledge of under-filled flights, council would be in a position to make recommenations to the airlines about optimal flights to offer discount rates to CQ passengers.

"As we've said numerous times, the issue of expensive flights is firmly on our radar and we've spoken about that very issue at a senate inquiry just in the past months,” Cr Fisher said.

