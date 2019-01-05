High hopes in 1988 for a new industry for Gladstone

"CABINET decided - that the Queensland Government would welcome the formation of a joint venture to examine the feasibility of a magnesium metal industry for Queensland.”

With those words, plans were set in motion for a $132million magnesium refinery in Gladstone, through a joint venture between the Queensland Metals Corporation and US company Dow Magnesium.

The project also required $30million of public sector funds.

"It is proposed to indicate to the (joint venture) the availability of suitable industrial land within the West Calliope Industrial Estate,” cabinet documents said.

The plant promised a production rate of 60,000 tonnes of magnesium a year. Cabinet papers also showed QMC and Dow Magnesium were in discussions with the state government about electricity supply to the plant.

"The expected requirements for electricity would be in the range of 100-200 megawatts,” documents said.

In comparison, the alumina smelter at the time required 380MW of power.

The Western Australian government was lobbying to host the magnesium plant, but the Gladstone proposal won out. After several test runs later in the decade, the Yarwun Demonstration Plant was built in 1998.

It promised an output of 1500 tonnes of magnesium a year, a fraction of the 60,000 tonnes originally proposed.

After two years, it was only able to produce 300 tonnes of magnesium, with costs rising.

QMC, renamed the Australian Magnesium Corporation, also set up a magnesium plant in Parkhurst, north of Rockhampton, and had plans for the world's largest plant in Stanwell.

However, the Stanwell project was mothballed in 2003, and the company would wind down the Yarwun Demonstration Plant at the same time.

The Parkhurst plant is still in operation and was sold off in 2012 to multinational company Sibelco.

Mark Zita