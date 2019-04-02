Menu
HANG TIME: World Tour Jetski Rider Ryan Solomon performs a backflip at The King of Freeride event held at Alexandra Headland.
Sport

High-octane, extreme event set to launch

Matty Holdsworth
by
2nd Apr 2019 11:19 AM
A HIGH-OCTANE, extreme event will get pulses racing as it makes a splash on the Sunshine Coast.

The one-of-a-kind Sunny Coast Xtreme is back for its second year, hosted at the Alexandra Headland Skate Park on April 12 and 13.

The revolutionary, exciting event features aerial and surf-riding jetski stunts, jetski racing, plus skate, scooter and bmx competitions.

Competitors are awarded points with judging facilitated via a mobile phone app.

The crowd-sourced judging concept was unanimously applauded as a revolution in entertainment and crowd engagement.

 

Masters winner Luke Foster from Warrnambool. King Of Concrete Skateboard Competition was held at Torquay.
Debuting last year under the SC Freeride Jetski competition, this re-branded version promises to be an "exponentially larger and more prominent" event.

All of the events run simultaneously across the weekend, running from 9am until 5pm.

The event is free for the public with a barbecue provided by a local charity.

The crowd will have app support provided by experts in the field.

