HIGH PRAISE: Rocky Crocs 'set benchmark for future hosts'

RECORDS BROKEN: Lyle Ferguson was among 195 swimmers at the Masters state championships.

RECORDS BROKEN: Lyle Ferguson was among 195 swimmers at the Masters state championships. Chris Ison ROK160318cswim7

SWIMMING: The record keepers were kept almost as busy as the swimmers at the 2018 Masters state titles held in Rockhampton.

A staggering 118 records - 104 Queensland, 11 national and three Victorian - were broken at the four-day event staged at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A field of 195 swimmers, several from as far afield as Western Australia and Victoria, took part in the championships which were co-hosted by the Caribeae Masters Rocky Crocs and the North Mackay Sinkers.

The event wrapped up with an ocean swim at Emu Park on Sunday, which served as an ideal wind- down for competitors after four days in the pool.

Crocs committee member John Oberle said the championships ran smoothly from start to finish and the feedback from all involved was incredibly positive.

"It was just fabulous. The swimming was brilliant and the titles also helped showcase what the Rocky region has to offer,” he said.

Masters Swimming Queensland administrator Helga Ward echoed Oberle's sentiments and applauded those involved in the planning and staging of the championships.

"Without the tremendous support of the Caribeae Rocky Crocs and North Mackay Sinkers Masters clubs, we could not have had such a successful meet.

"Credit has to go to Michael Borg, John Oberle, Kath Batts, Serah Steemson and Dan Stampa for the tremendous work they had done prior to the event, and their club members who stepped in to assist throughout the event.

"The Rocky Crocs have truly set a benchmark for future host clubs to follow, not only in their organisation but in what they offered each competitor,” she said.

Ward also praised Rockhampton's first-class facilities, saying the city's aquatic centre was one of only four in Queensland that had automatic officiating equipment.