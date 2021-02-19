High prices continue at CQLX sales

Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock and Property Marketing, with David and Christine Roberts, Finch Hatton, who bought 24 No.0 Brangus heifers for 464.2c/kg. The quality pen had an average weight of 297kg to return $1381/head for vendor EM and RF Bella, Nebo.

Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock and Property Marketing, with David and Christine Roberts, Finch Hatton, who bought 24 No.0 Brangus heifers for 464.2c/kg. The quality pen had an average weight of 297kg to return $1381/head for vendor EM and RF Bella, Nebo.

Yearling cattle was popular at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and

Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday, with a southern operator snapping up a line of Droughtmaster heifers for 490c/kg to use as breeders.

G Perry from Nine Mile supplied the Droughtmaster cattle, with the heifers weighing in at 234kg to return $1150/head, while a local backgrounder secured the steers from the same run for 550c/kg, which weighed 265kg to equal $1460/head.

TopX Gracemere Morgan Harris said all young cattle sold to a firm market, and the heifer price had climbed compared to last week, with the average price for yearling heifers between 434c/kg to 489c/kg.

“Buyers chasing breeding stock, as well as backgrounding cattle, were dominant in the heifer market and the prices reflected the quality presented,” Mr Harris said.

The yarding was capped to 2300 head as the selling centre hosted a big-ticket bull and female auction, the February All Breeds Cattle Sale, earlier in the week.

Highlights included Allyson Moffitt’s Brangus steer offering, which reached 556c/kg and weighed 233kg to return $1300/head.

P Mossman, Ubobo, sold 298kg Shorthorn cross weaner steers for 446c/kg to receive $1331/head.

In the heavier categories, a quality 443kg Santa Gertrudis offering from S Osborne returned

$1942/head when bought for 426c/kg.

Barmoya vendor, G and L Blamires, had a good result for their 512kg Brangus steers that reached 400c/kg to return $2051/head.

For the heifers EM and RF Bella, Nebo, made 464c/kg for their 297kg pen which returned $1381/head.

The Brangus offering will head north to Finch Hatton for buyer David and Christine Roberts.

R and R Woodrow sold 352kg Charbray heifers for 438c/kg to make $1542/head.

Demand for cows and calves pushed prices to average around $2000/unit, while David Smith, Marmor, topped this category with a quality Brangus pen that reached $2800/unit.

Looking ahead, Mr Harris believed the yarding size would bounce back to the usual numbers at next week’s sale.

“We think the higher prices will continue, as the market is in a strong position at the moment,” Mr Harris said.