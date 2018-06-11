'High-quality health care' for all Central Queenslanders

The CQ Health budget includes $9.1 million growth funding to meet projected increases in patient activity, including emergency department presentations, elective surgery and outpatients.

THE Palaszczuk Government has promised "high-quality health care” to all Central Queenslanders as it announces a record $610m spend for the region for the next 12 months.

In an embargoed release, the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the record budget for CQ reflected a commitment to providing quality health services in the regions.

"No matter where you live in Central Queensland, you will have access to high-quality health care,” he said.

"Tomorrow's State Budget will deliver on the healthcare commitments we made to Queenslanders at the election. Our State Budget will include a record $18.3 billion for health services and infrastructure in Queensland in 2018-19.”

Mr Miles said Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service's 2018-19 operating budget was almost $44 million more than the previous financial year.

It includes $9.1 million growth funding to meet projected increases in patient activity, including emergency department presentations, elective surgery and outpatients and progressing the $25.5 million Rockhampton Hospital Carpark development (597 spaces) for completion in December 2018.

Last year's budget was $566.3 million which in turn was up 6.5 per cent from the 2016-17 operating budget of $531.5 million.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government was delivering a health budget that focuses on strengthening frontline services and managing rising demand.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering on our election commitments,” Ms Lauga said.

"We're investing $14.3 million to deliver the 42-bed residential drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton to improve access to specialist alcohol and other drug services for Central Queenslanders.

"This budget includes $5.7 million for major renovations to the North Rocky Nursing Centre. Works are expected to be completed in December 2018.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Budget included funding to continue construction on the $42 million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department.

"We want Queenslanders to continue to have access to world-class health services regardless of where they live,” Mr Butcher said.

"We're also investing $4.4 million across Central Queensland for community mental health services.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service manages 24 hospitals and health facilities in an area spanning 111,200sq m, delivering health care to almost 220,000 people.

"The Palaszczuk Government will continue to advance our facilities to provide high quality health services in Central Queensland,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"We're investing $9.1 million to help our hardworking doctors and nurses meet the increase in demand at our hospitals.”

Key actions for Central Queensland over the next financial year include:

$9.1 million growth funding to meet projected increases in activity including emergency department presentations, elective surgery and outpatients,

$4.4 million for community mental health treatment services,

$1.3 million to improve gastrointestinal endoscopy services,

$200,000 to support the adult Step-Up, Step-Down facility being established under the Mental Health Connecting Care to Recovery initiative,

$600,000 for additional clinical staff to meet increasing demand for health services in Queensland correctional facilities,

continuing works on the $42 million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department,

beginning $5.7 million worth of major renovations to the North Rocky Nursing Centre with expected completion in December 2018.

The Palaszczuk Government said Health's operating budget was a record $17.3 billion in 2018-19, an increase of $729.3 million over 2017-18.

The Government said it was also boosting health infrastructure. The capital budget will be $985.5 million in 2018-19, an increase of $69.4 million from 2017-18.