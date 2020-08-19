Menu
Police caught a drink driver at Clermont.
Crime

High range drink driver, 22, crashed family car into tree

Kristen Booth
19th Aug 2020 5:01 PM
A YOUNG driver crashed into a tree while driving under the influence, writing off the family vehicle.

Jacob Tyler King, 22, was high range drink driving about 6am on February 23 along Francis St, Clermont, when the vehicle veered off the road, up an embankment and hit a tree.

Clermont Magistrates Court heard the 22 year old was taken to Clermont Hospital where he later recorded a BAC of .166 per cent, more than three times the legal limit.

King, an electrical apprentice at Goonyella mine, said he was extremely remorseful for what he did and realised his actions could have resulted in severe injuries to himself or someone else.

The vehicle he was driving was a family car, which was written off from the significant damage caused during the incident, the court heard.

King pleaded guilty on August 19, 2020, to driving under the influence of liquor.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months. The conviction was recorded.

