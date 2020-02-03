Menu
Jordan Daniel Leong-Walker, 24, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Emerald Magistrates Court on February 3.
High range drink driving twice in two years

Kristen Booth
3rd Feb 2020 3:00 PM
A MAN has been caught high range drink driving for the second time, 13 months after his previous conviction.

Jordan Daniel Leong-Walker, 24, was intercepted by police about 6.40pm on December 19 on Crinum St, Capella, where he recorded a BAC of 0.156, Emerald Magistrates Court heard.

“I’m not particularly proud of it,” Leong-Walker told the court.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor, after being previously convicted for the same offence in January 2019.

“Unfortunately, you didn’t learn the lesson from your previous appearance,” Magistrate Robert Walker said.

Mr Walker said if the young underground miner didn’t learn his lesson this time, his next offence could lead to a term of imprisonment.

Leong-Walker was convicted and fined $1100 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.

