High ranking Queensland jockey lines up at Callaghan Park

IN THE rare absence of leading jockey Ryan Wiggins through a short suspension, widely travelled Brisbane jockey Ron Stewart has stepped in to fill the void at the Rockhampton TAB races at Callaghan Park today.

Stewart, a former leading Sydney apprentice during the early 2000s, has ridden extensively enjoying success in Singapore, Mauritius and Macau as well as in South Australia.

In recent years he has based himself in Brisbane from where he is regarded as one of the top jockeys in the state.

At today’s strong eight race TAB card, Stewart will be deputising for Wiggins on a capable team of horses from the Garnett Taylor stables at the Sunshine Coast.

These are debutant Bold Executive (Race 1 – TAB 6) and the tried runners Whit’s End (R 2 – TAB 4); Bold Xavvi (R 4 – TAB 3) and Bold Hunter (R 6 – TAB 1).

Taylor rarely makes the trip north from Caloundra to his old stamping grounds at Callaghan Park without leading in at least one winner.

While all his visitors today should not be overlooked, the standout appears as Bold Hunter in the Class 1 (1100m).

This is despite what is a disadvantageous outside draw in the 10 strong field and the topweight of 62kg.

Providing luck goes his way in running, Bold Hunter should be right there at the finish in what looks a race of many chances.

Stewart’s other rides on the card include last start Adrian Coome trained winner Elegant Zous (R 3 – TAB 9) which comes into the Class 5 Plate (1050m) on favourable terms with 55.5kg.

In this race under the conditions the Shane Sigvart trained Chezblack ticks all the boxes and looks ideally placed to win.

Sigvart has a big opinion of the horse and he should further enhance that today.

As well Stewart rides the Jared Wehlow trained Was It Worth It (R 5 – TAB 5) and Ricky Vale’s consistent Stubai (R 7 – TAB 9).

The newly formed association of Callaghan Park trainer Chis Attard and Townsville owner John Horan’s ARES Racing Australia team-up with three runners on the program.

All have strong winning prospects.

Recently acquired Kefalonia (R 2 – TAB 10) steps out for the first time under the “blue silks” as TAB 10 in the second race the Maiden Plate (1100m).

A recent Yeppoon barrier trial winner, Kefalonia has the rails barrier to suit and will be ridden by stable rider Zoe White.

Kefalonia is expected to race very well as are stablemates Trackman (NZ) (R 7 – TAB 10) and Ephesian (R 8 – TAB 5).

Racing followers are reminded that the RJC meeting is “patron free” and as such only racing stakeholders and owners involved will be admitted to the course.