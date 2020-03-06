Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
High school fumes incident leaves 21 needing treatment

by Chris Clarke
6th Mar 2020 1:44 PM
Subscriber only

TWENTY-ONE people at Laidley State High School have been treated for fume inhalation after a bizarre incident on Friday morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is currently conducting atmospheric testing to discover why people at the school were having a reaction.

Emergency services were called about 11.30am.

Queensland Ambulance Service has four units on scene and is treating people. No one has been transported to hospital.

It is unknown how many students have been affected by the incident.

