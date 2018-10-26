Why this high school student was banned from his formal

FORMAL NIGHT: Vera and Samuel Kolesnikoff are fighting for Sam to be allowed to go to his school formal.

HIGH school student Sam Kolesnikoff is all dressed up with nowhere to go.

The Lowood State High School Year 12 student and his mum, Vera, are unsure if Same will be allowed to attend his end of year formal celebrations next month.

Sam was absent from school during the year due to personal reasons, but his 83.3% attendance rate falls just short of the school's policy to have 85% to attend the formal.

Now Sam and Vera are faced with the decision to fight the school's formal ban policy or hold their own private celebrations.

"He has put in the extra work and passed every exam, he's an extremely smart young man. To have this taken away from him is completely wrong," Vera said.

"He has never had any issues or been suspended, he's never even had a detention.

"We were absolutely horrified and Sam was quite angry. I was upset.

"We have his suit, tie, shoes, cuff links, shirt, we have everything. He's booked into the barber to have his hair done so he feels special and he's rewarded for the hard work he put in.

"They are not considering anyone's personal circumstances. I am confident we can fight it but we are planning our own formal for the children that have been excluded."

Ms Kolesnikoff said it was expected students attend at least 85% of class to be allowed to attend formal.

"Sam had a few days off school last term, which were all explained. He didn't get any doctors certificates because it was for personal reasons," she said.

"We've had a really hard year with family issues and personal reasons which has all been explained to the school."

Vera is waiting for a refund for the $140 ticket.

"It's really disappointing. It's quite sad it's come to this. It's dividing these friends that have sat in classrooms for years," she said.

"He's my eldest and first to graduate Year 12. It's a big deal.

"I was shocked and hurt. I'm disgusted the school would strip students of something that is a right and not a privilege.

"It's been 13 years of education from prep and they have not been reward. To strip the children of that is sickening, that they can take that off them."

Sam said he was looking forward to attending his formal.

"As it came closer I started getting excited, I had paid for the tickets and I had my suit," he said. "My message to other kids would be to fight hard."

A Department of Education and Training spokesperson said Lowood State High School, like all state schools, has established expectations for students to meet in order to attend extra-curricular activities, including school formals.

"Students must have an adequate attendance rate of 85% (taking into account documented medical certificates), have completed the assigned assessment tasks and have demonstrated good behaviour throughout the year," the spokesperson said.

"The large majority of Year 12 students have met these expectations and have the opportunity to attend this extra-curricular activity. The school has continually communicated these expectations to parents and students through newsletters, school parades, year parades, parent teacher interviews and letters to parents.

"The school has worked with students who were at risk of falling short of these required expectations to ensure that every opportunity of receiving an invitation to the formal was extended.

"As part of the formal invitation process, students who had not met their behaviour and or attendance obligations were informed some weeks ago and this is ongoing. The leadership team has offered students the opportunity to discuss and explain any mitigating circumstances and develop a plan to improve their circumstance. Due to student privacy, the department cannot comment on individual students."