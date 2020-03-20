Menu
An Adelaide student has test positive for coronavirus.
Health

High school student tests positive for virus

by Stephanie Bedo
20th Mar 2020 12:16 PM

A South Australian year 8 student has tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnosis came the same day Adelaide's Unley High School reopened after it was closed when a female teacher tested positive.

"SA Health have let us know that a year 8 student who was identified as a close contact of our staff member has tested positive for COVID-19," Unley High principal Greg Rolton said in an email to parents.

"SA Health have assessed the situation and assured us that the child was not at school during the infectious period.

"It is important that you know that SA Health have confirmed there is no further risk at Unley High School due to this child.

"All other close contacts of the staff member are currently in quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms."

The school underwent a deep clean after the teacher tested positive.

It has also increased space between students to 1.5m, added more handwashing stations and set bell reminders for students to wash their hands.

Mr Rolton said the case proved isolation had been effective.

"While not ideal for the child, this outcome supports the isolation process has been effective," he said.

"Extra support for student wellbeing will be provided by an expanded counselling team to confidentially discus any concerns."

 

 

Originally published as High school student tests positive for virus

