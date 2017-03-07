35°
High school sweetheart wedding key to rugby star's form streak

7th Mar 2017 5:42 PM
IN THE CLEAR: Reds playmaker Duncan Paia'aua gets into space during the 1st round Super Rugby against the Sharks.
IN THE CLEAR: Reds playmaker Duncan Paia'aua gets into space during the 1st round Super Rugby against the Sharks. DAVE HUNT

RUGBY UNION: You don't have to look very far for the source of Duncan Paia'aua's recent form streak.

Yes, the Queensland Reds inside centre is blessed with god-given instinctive talents, but his sparkling run comes from a happy off-field life.

Last weekend the Rockhampton playmaker married the love of his life and ex-Emmaus College sweetheart Sunny.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Paia'aua had no doubt it helped him tie the knot on-field too.

"I got to marry my beautiful wife Sunny Lynn, she was a year above me in school,” Paia'aua said.

"We were best friends at Emmaus from Grade 8 to Grade 12 but we didn't get together until out of school.

"My playing life is going great, everything is really well at home. It isn't a coincidence.

"Personally I have had a great start to the year.”

Duncan Paia&#39;aua and family on his wedding day.
Duncan Paia'aua and family on his wedding day. Contributed

Since his Reds debut in 2014, the 22-year-old's appearances have been infrequent - bench introductions sandwiched between his limited starting spots. But 2017 has a different feel for both himself and the team.

It is early days but Paia'aua is racking up the try assists and importantly, looking the part in a star-studded Reds side.

"Right now I really do feel comfortable playing rugby at this level. I finally feel like I belong here,” he said.

"I know that I can contribute to the team now. I've always considered myself a natural ball player, so I just follow my instincts.

"Playing with Quade Cooper has helped me a lot. I try and take pressure off him in attack.

"Hopefully I can be my own player, not be carried by the superstars we have.”

He admitted to having to pinch himself at playing with the likes of George Smith and Steven Moore.

The vibe surrounding the club, from dressing sheds, to training scrums and video sessions is all at peace.

"We had a great pre-season and everyone is bonding so well.

"Steven and George bring so much experience, we all bounce off them. You do have to pinch yourself at times, I never thought I'd be playing alongside them.

"Karmichael (Hunt) as well. He has been instrumental from the back.”

Duncan was a star in the Reds first round 28-26 victory over the Sharks and equally impressive in their narrow 26-19 loss to the Western Force.

A bigger challenge awaits come Saturday night, the Canterbury Crusaders.

With a happy wife, comes a happy life - it is all Sunny skies from here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  duncan paia'aua emmaus college queensland reds rockhampton rugby union

