High school swoops on porn and cyber bullying claims

by Judith Kerr
18th May 2021 7:36 PM
Shailer Park is investigating claims about cyber bullying and social media linked to a lewd online site.
The state Education Department is investigating claims about bullying and cyber bullying at one of its largest southside high schools.

The Education Department said its Cyber Safety Team was working with Shailer Park State High School after it became aware of the bullying claims made by a parent.

The department said the team was investigating concerns regarding inappropriate online content.

It is believed a link to a pornographic website was involved.

A state government Cyber Safety Team is investigating claims of online bullying which allegedly involved a link to a porn site.
The department said the social media profile which was hosting the alleged content was no longer active.

School principal Dorothea Jensen and her senior staff remained in contact with the families of the students involved in the incidents and were monitoring concerns.

The school said it would offer all students the necessary support.

The students involved in these bullying incidents have been dealt with in line with the school's Student Code of Conduct.

Shailer Park State High School is one of the southside’s larger state high schools.
No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues.

Shailer Park State High made headlines in 2019 when a 13-year-old boy was reported stabbed by another student.

Today, the school said it did not tolerate bullying or anti-social behaviour and worked with students and parents to promote a safe and respectful learning environment.

The student's parent went on to social media to alert other parents of the bullying claims which she said had been conducted over the past two weeks.

It is believed the allegations involved a hate account on social media and were linked to a porn site with a lewd video.

