Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.
The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent. Trevor Veale
News

High school teacher facing rape charges

16th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH school teacher from Coffs Harbour has been accused of raping a young woman.

Howard John Spearing, 60, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

Police allege Spearing had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent, while knowing she did not consent.

The alleged incident took place between 4am and 7am on October 27 last year in Coffs Harbour.

Spearing was arrested by police around 10am the same day and was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Spearing was granted conditional bail at his first court hearing this week.

Under his bail conditions he must report to police daily and is not to have contact with the victim.

Court papers stated Spearing has since been suspended from his teaching position following complaints from parents.

He will appear in court again on February 12.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour coffs harbour local court high school teacher rape accusations sexual intercourse without consent
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Get the BBQ ready, Rocky's first masterclass is here

    premium_icon Get the BBQ ready, Rocky's first masterclass is here

    Food & Entertainment 'It's man's primal instinct... playing with fire... it takes us back to the dark ages... cooking huge chunks of meat in the caves'

    Anti-coal group could have final say on Adani

    premium_icon Anti-coal group could have final say on Adani

    News Threatened Species Recovery Hub has been hand-picked by govt

    QLD DROUGHT: CQ dam just 2% off record low levels

    premium_icon QLD DROUGHT: CQ dam just 2% off record low levels

    Rural Sunwater confident there will be rain during the wet season

    • 21st Jan 2019 9:38 AM
    • 1 Rustybedsprings
    How CQ charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    premium_icon How CQ charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    Council News "It can be very discouraging when a donation bin looks like a dump.”

    • 21st Jan 2019 11:25 AM