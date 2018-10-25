Menu
CUTTING EDGE: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Biloela SHS principal Heather Murray admire the new science laboratories.
Mackenzie Colahan
High school unveils impressive new facilities

Mackenzie Colahan
25th Oct 2018 7:42 PM

ALMOST two years to the day since arsonists set fire to Biloela State High School, the community got the first look at the state-of-the-art rebuild.

In October 2016, a blaze - deliberately lit by two juveniles - destroyed the two-storey C Block, which housed the school's gym, science labs, three classrooms and staff offices.

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, was thrilled to officially open the $3.35million upgrades to his former school at a ceremony this weekend.

Biloela SHS unveiled its modern science laboratories, gymnasium and refurbished hospitality kitchen and trade workshop at an open day on Saturday morning.

The new P Block will accommodate up to 16 teachers, three heads of department and a soon to be completed outdoor learning space.

Dignitaries, staff, students and parents turned out en masse to tour the new facilities.

Mr Butcher praised the tight-knit community's resilience and said he was delighted open the new building.

"We're here today to celebrate this new building and the bright future of all students at Biloela SHS,” he told the crowd.

"You have pulled together marvellously and embraced this project.

"There's nothing like modern facilities to help students achieve their goals and ambitions.

"You really do have the facilities you need to offer students a wide range of educational opens.”

    Local Partners