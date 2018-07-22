High speed, lots of cheers and even a few tears

IT TOOK our club two and a half years to organise this event, and well was it worth it? YES.

Thirteen hours of set-up and at 5.20pm on Friday, July 13 we received our track licence from our Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club (CAMS) officials which officially made Mount Morgan Range a race track.

That one piece of paper meant so much to me personally, I had a tear in the eye. It was a huge achievement for the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club members.

Then watching 75 teams roll in the make shift pit area, unload and set-up their site for the weekend.

Start the lighting towers, show security their duties for the night, head home and catch some shut eye, up early at 3.30am on July 14.

It is race day (the first legal race up Mt Morgan Range), as the sun comes up a small team of volunteers have been working hard to clean up a rock fall over night, another crew checking that all race lights are working, crew checking the track from start to finish. The smell of bacon, eggs and coffee flowing. Look around at the spectators who are already rolling in. It is 7am and there are spectators everywhere.

Well the racing started and there was a smile on all faces - first run over and all cars made it without a incident.

The whole day flows without a incident. Food vans are sold out, coffee vans run out of product. All teams give a big thumbs up and say what a piece of road it is - absolutely awesome. We will be back. Pull-down started another big night of 12 plus hours to remove every piece of equipment and hand the range road back to the control of TMR and report no damage.

CQ Crane Hire Goldrush Hillsprint will become the biggest hillsprint in Australia was the most comments. Do I believe that? Yes I do.

From CQMSC members, a big thank you to all the teams and crews, SES crews and QFS' awesome six.

Our fantastic ambulance personal, Bouldercombe Pony Club, Mt Morgan Festival committee food and drink personal. All our sponsors and Rockhampton Regional Council mayor and councillors for listening.

Hon Barry O'Rourke Member for Rockhampton for supporting motor sport in this region. Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Police, our great landholders for allowing us to use their land - Jed and Maxine, John and Desley.

And to all the spectators -thank you. Next year will be better, I promise you that.

- Craig Jervis