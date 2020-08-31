Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A northern NSW man, 21, has been refused bail after an alleged high speed pursuit.
A northern NSW man, 21, has been refused bail after an alleged high speed pursuit.
Crime

High-speed pursuit accused had similar offence conviction

Liana Turner
31st Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BANORA Point man charged with engaging in a high-speed pursuit remains in custody.

Tyger Jack Titmarsh, 21, was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly led police on a chase from through Banora Point, Tweed Heads South and Chinderah from about 11.30pm.

Police will allege the pursuit circled back to Banora Point before Mr Titmarsh ran out of fuel, with the VW hatchback coming to a sudden stop on Winders Place.

They will allege Mr Titmarsh made a further attempt to flee police after he left the vehicle, and a foot pursuit took place.

He was arrested, taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with driving while disqualified, police pursuit, resisting police and entering enclosed lands.

When he appeared before the registrar of Lismore Local Court yesterday, he was again refused bail.

It's understood Mr Titmarsh was already serving an intensive corrections order for a similar pursuit offence and was on parole for domestic violence matters at the time of the alleged offending.

Police will allege he reached speeds in excess of 160km/h at the peak of the pursuit.

Mr Titmarsh is expected to face Tweed Heads Local Court by video link from custody today.

He has lodged no formal pleas.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

lismore local court northern rivers crime police pursuit traffic offences tweed byron police district tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ’s casual workers central to latest parliamentary battle

        Premium Content CQ’s casual workers central to latest parliamentary battle

        News There is a call for the government to stop appealing a court decision forcing businesses to back-pay leave entitlements to casual workers.

        $1b CQ mine ‘on track’ despite bid to end company

        Premium Content $1b CQ mine ‘on track’ despite bid to end company

        Business More than 100 investors filed a resolution asking the company to plan its own...

        • 31st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        The silent killer taking more lives than our road toll

        Premium Content The silent killer taking more lives than our road toll

        News CQ’s latest overdose death statistics are a damning wake-up call and it’s not just...

        BREAKING: GKI sale extension revealed

        Premium Content BREAKING: GKI sale extension revealed

        News BUYER seeks reassurances from Queensland Government.